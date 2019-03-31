Watch Aiden McGeady's stunning strike and passionate celebration as Sunderland take the lead at Wembley

Have your say

Sunderland have struck first in the Checkatrade Trophy final - with Aiden McGeady handing the Black Cats a 1-0 lead.

The winger curled home a free-kick - which looked to take a slight deflection off Portsmouth striker Omar Bogle - to hand the Wearsiders a half-time lead.

It was just rewards for Jack Ross' side, who were dominant throughout and applied plenty of pressure to their south coast opposition.

And the strike was met with jubilant scenes both on and off the pitch, with Sunderland's 40,000 strong travelling contingent savouring the moment.

Watch McGeady's goal and the celebrations that followed in the post above.