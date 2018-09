Have your say

Aiden McGeady has returned to first-team training and is looking sharp ahead of his comeback.

The Republic of Ireland international has missed the first month of the campaign with a calf injury but is making good progress according to manager Jack Ross.

Judging from a Twitter post by Sunderland AFC, it looks like the winger is making very good progress indeed.

During the clip below McGeady shows quick footwork to leave one of his team-mates on his backside.

Watch the video to see him in action.