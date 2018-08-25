'Was against him but love him now' - How Sunderland fans reacted to Lee Cattermole's performance against AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland supporters were full of praise for Lee Cattermole following the Black Cats' 2-1 victory away at AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder, who has received his fair share of criticism in recent months, scored twice as Jack Ross' side came from behind to win at Kingsmeadow.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@Ian_Crow3: KING CATTERMOLE!!! The king scores Two... Yes TWO goals to turn the game around. Was against him but love him now. These games will define our season, grinding results against teams out playing us. Great resolve to come from behind again. GERRIN SUNDERLAND!!! #SAFC #HawayTheLads

@easygoingmaloy: Chuffed to bits we've won after what was an overall poor performance. I shall be having my #CansForCatts after work tonight #safc

@peterjames73: Cattermole has been very good lately. He’s rightly deserved his criticism the last two seasons but he appears to have found his level.

@GazWilko86: Good sign when you play absolutely rotten and manage to win the game. Tables looking good and 2 home games coming up! Cattermole was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch, as he should be. Over the moon he got both goals! #SAFC

@DanMeister1234: Get in! Good fight back! Really happy for Cattermole too. Bloke’s been given some stick from a few people, myself included at times. But he’s been topper last few games and tops it off with a brace. Brilliant!! #SAFC

@Patrickcrombie: On the way to the champions league with Jackie Ross and the boys #SAFC

@Stephenson1Ryan: Massive massive win for us. Playing against physical teams when we are trying to change into to a possession passing team is always going to be hard but they stuck by the new philosophy. Can’t wait to see this team playing proper football at its best under Jack Ross.

@Evs_Dubai: Massive, massive win. Outmuscled for 60 minutes, we showed we can dig in and fight in this division. Great early subs from Jack Ross not only kept us in it, but saw us take all three points. #SAFC

@JamieJoslyn1: Didn't play very well apparently but that's a sign of a successful team if you can win these types of games especially away from home, still unbeaten and back to back home games to come, Cattermole doing his best to prove the doubters wrong #SAFC

@waldron1994: Some games you just have to dig in and grind out a result. Two long trips down South. Six points taken. Not bad at all. #safc