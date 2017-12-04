Wales stars back Chris Coleman to turn Sunderland around

Two of Chris Coleman's former Wales stars have backed the new boss to halt Sunderland's slide.

Reading midfielder David Edwards scored the opening goal in the Royals' 3-1 win over the Black Cats at the weekend, and admitted he was surprised to see Coleman take the post on Wearside.

He still believes he will be a success, however, and says his gameplans were 'very rarely wrong'.

He told The Sun: "I definitely think he will be successful at Sunderland,

“When he took the job I was quite surprised but it's a huge club and the challenge that clearly excited him. Knowing the way he works he will be trying to take the pressure off the players.

“His biggest qualities are his man-management and tactics.

“His game-plans were very rarely wrong. He knew when to be calm and when to give you a kick up the backside, without shouting and bawling.

"It's a tough job but he's had tougher. Sunderland were bottom when he took over. The only way's up."

Those sentiments were echoed by Stoke City star Joe Allen, who says the high-profile names being linked with the Wales vacancy are testament to Coleman's sterling work in charge of the national side.

He told the BBC: "Now it's a very appealing job and a lot of good names are being mentioned,

"The last few years the foundations have been put in place for us - by our standards - to have good success, a lot different to a few years ago maybe when it was quite difficult to get someone into the hot seat.

"So I think everyone is on the edge of their seat to see who it is going to be who takes over the reins.

"We all wish him the best of luck at Sunderland and I think if anyone can turn that club around and steer them in the right direction he's the man to do that," he added.

"It's sad to see him move on. It hardly ever happens that all the players are disappointed to see a manager move on, that says everything you need to know about the job he's done.

"It was a shock and a huge disappointment, he's done an incredible job and had great success."