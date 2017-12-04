Wahbi Khazri has 'no regrets' over Sunderland move - and still had 'fun' despite relegation

Have your say

Wahbi Khazri insists he has 'no regrets' over his Sunderland spell - and says the chance to work with Sam Allardyce was too good to turn down.

The Tunisian winger was signed in January 2016 as part of Allardyce's rescue mission to save the Black Cats from the drop.

The £9million move from Bordeaux proved to be an instant success, as Khazri played his part in helping Sunderland stay in the top flight including scoring a sensational goal in the crucial 3-2 win over Chelsea.

And while things turned sour for the player under Allardyce's replacement, David Moyes, Khazri insists he has no bitterness over the move.

“I don’t regret a second because it was the Premier League, a championship that attracted me, that I wanted to discover,” Khazri told L’Equipe.

“And when ‘Big Sam’ calls you, a very famous coach in England, it makes you want to move.

“He may not be the greatest tactician, but he’s a great manager who makes his team work and progress.

“Against Chelsea, I scored a great goal, Hazard and Willian came to congratulate me at full time, it was nice. If guys like that come to talk to me, it’s because they recognise my qualities.”

Khazri fell out of favour under Moyes, barely featuring as Sunderland were relegated.

He joined Ligue 1 side Rennes on a season-long loan in the summer, but says that despite the way things ended up, he still enjoyed his time on Wearside.

“Even if I didn’t play last season, I don’t regret it because I had a lot of fun in training,” added Khazri.

“It made me progress mentally, I hardened myself because I was frustrated at the weekend not to play.

“But I continued working for me, to have fun for me."