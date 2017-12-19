Vote: Should Sunderland re-sign Jack Colback from Newcastle?

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has been linked with a surprise move back to the Stadium of Light.

Colback, who made 115 appearances for the Black Cats after graduating through the Academy, left on a free transfer to join bitter rivals Newcastle in 2014.

However, he has fallen out of favour with Rafa Benitez and is training with the Under-23s ahead of a possible move next month.

We reported that Colback has been offered to Sunderland, but would you want to see him back at the Stadium of Light? Cast your vote in our poll.