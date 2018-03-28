VOTE: 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Derby County

Have your say

Of the 10 players who we’ve selected - who have played for or represented both Sunderland and Derby County over the years - who is your favourite?

Cast your vote now! (top right of player profile)

Some good, some bad, but some did make an impact on Wearside.

Other names to have links with both clubs are: Russell Anderson, Rory Delap, Danny Dichio, Alan Durban, Alan Stubbs, Colin Todd, Danny Graham, Mick Harford, Danny Higginbotham, Johnny Hannigan, Rob Hindmarch, Tommy Smith, David Swindlehurst, Stern John, Chris Makin, Ryan Noble, Lewin Nyatanga, John O’Hare, Jon Stead, Paul Thirlwell and Emerson Thome, to name but a few.

Also, do you have any memories of players who have turned out for both clubs, please share below ...