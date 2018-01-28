VOTE: 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Birmingham City

Have your say

Of the 10 players who we’ve selected - who have played for or represented both Sunderland and Birmingham City over the years - who is your favourite?

Some good, some bad, but some did make an impact on Wearside.

Other names to have links with both clubs are: Ian Atkins, Colin Todd, Howard Gayle, Harry Hooper, Nicklas Bendtner, Jimmy Montgomery, Keith Bertschin, Will Buckley, Tim Carter, Terry Cooke, Mark Prudhoe, Dwight Yorke, John Cornforth, Tony Coton, Kenny Cunningham, Mick Harford, Greg Halford, Mike Hellawell, Ricky Sbragia, Thomas Myhre, Seamus McDonagh, James McFadden, Ted Purdon, Teemu Tanio, Steven Caldwell, Andy Marriott and Darren Carter, to name but a few.

Also, do you have any memories of players who have turned out for both clubs, please share.