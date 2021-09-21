'Viva Dajaku!' Sunderland fans react to the EIGHT changes made by Lee Johnson ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Wigan Athletic
Lee Johnson has made eight changes to Saturday’s team, but there will be a full debut for Leon Dajaku
Sunderland face Wigan Athletic tonight and, as expected, Lee Johnson has rung the changes from Saturday’s draw with Fleetwood.
Only Luke O’Nien, Denis Cirkin and Bailey Wright keep their place as Sunderland aim to reach the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.
The news has meant that there will be a first full debut for new signing Leon Dajaku however, and fans have taken to social media to express their delight at that news, as well as give their reaction to the side selected by Johnson.
Here, we have summarised the very best social media reaction to this team news:
@HazzaM2002: Viva Dajaku!
@ColArmy86: Wonder if he'll use O'Brien a bit more in the league games too if does well again tonight
@ChristianLukeF1: O'Brien hat trick again please
@stephburt21: Happy he’s made changes. The league is our priority, hopefully he’ll do the same in the efl trophy games. #safc
@Ianc1102: Perfect team win or lose. Let's see what Huggins Pritchard etc can do
@MattySunlun: Dajakuuuuu
@jxdsafc: DAJAKUUUUU
@Philip_RJ89: Sweeping changes indeed! No real gripes with this XI, but I hope that Bailey Wright is in better form tonight.
Plenty of good options from the bench, and it’ll be interesting to see what Dajaku & Broadhead can do from the start! #SAFC #CarabaoCup
@15jgilmore: Literally the team I would’ve started, perfect from Johnson IMO
@DeclanWelch: Even with 8 changes this still looks a very strong side for a league one team. Let’s get this won and on to the next round