Vito Mannone determined to face old club Sunderland after revealing his mother's fighting for her life

Vito Mannone is determined to line up against his old club Sunderland this weekend - despite revealing his mother has suffered a stroke.

The Italian, who signed for Reading in the summer, admits he is struggling with his emotions as his mum 'fights for her life'.

Mannone returned to the Reading side for Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, having missed the midweek draw at Bolton Wanderers after flying back to Italy to be with his family.

He now plans on playing at the Stadium of Light this weekend before returning to Italy to be with his mother.

"I need to focus on my game, put out my emotions, and be cold and be sharp for my team," Mannone said.

"I have organised myself to go back to Italy again after the Sunderland game next Saturday, as we then have 10 days before the next game. And I hope to find her in a different position."

"She's still in hospital. She had an operation on her brain so we're waiting to see what the outcome is.

"We will monitor her and we will see what happens in the next 72 hours. The operation went well."

Mannone was just a teenager when he lost his father Michelangelo, who died of cancer.

"It has been very tough, but I have been through tough stuff in my life already," the 29-year-old told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"She is delicate. She is fighting for her life and we all hope she can recover now and make it through.

"I wanted to get back to the team as that would make my mum proud of me.

"I am happy to be back playing football as that is what my parents always wanted for me."