Sunderland return to action against Steve Evans’ side at Priestfield Stadium following a two-week gap between League One fixtures.

The Wearsiders’ last third-tier match ended in a 4-0 loss away to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

And there are three changes from the Portsmouth defeat

In come Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil, missing out are trio Bailey Wright, Leon Dajaku and Corry Evans.

There’s no Aiden McGeady, Dajaku, Evans or Lynden Gooch in the squad.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying after Johnson named his side to face Gillingham.

Scroll down to see what YOU said on social media following today’s all-important team news:

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

@Owensara5: “Zidan Neil gonna have another masterclass.”

@LdoubleE_87: “Decent starting 11 but a weak bench #SAFC.”

@davis0688: “Very thin bench. Especially attacking! Starting 11 have to turn up!”

@safcreportt: “Good lineup bench is weak where’s Alves? It’s clear we need a couple of bodies in at jan like #safc”

@joel_gradwell: Exactly as predicted to be fair. That lack of pace really does worry me though. Would be good to see Wearne come on at some point.

@chrissimpson164: “Nice to see Sohna on the bench and others rewarded for playing well in the cup. Still...weak/inexperienced bench.”

@Keeler966: "I hope the injuries clear up sooner.”

@Caltermole: “I'm gonna have to watch Luke O'Nien captain my football club today. If that doesn't highlight how far our club has fallen over the past 5 years idk what will.”

