'Very happy with that!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross drops star man at Port Vale

Jack Ross has opted not to start with striker Josh Maja as Sunderland take on Port Vale.

The Black Cats face the League Two side this afternoon as they look to progress to the second round of the FA Cup - and manager Ross has made just one change from the side that beat Plymouth Argyle last weekend, with Watford loanee Jerome Sinclair replacing Maja as the lone striker.

Jack Ross has made a big decision ahead of Sunderland's trip to Port Vale

Maja looked out-of-sorts at Plymouth and has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent weeks, but takes up a place on bench at Vale Park ahead of the televised clash.

LIVE: All the action, reaction and analysis from Sunderland v Port Vale

Meanwhile, Max Power returns from suspension and is among the substitutes while Bryan Oviedo has also recovered from a knock and makes the squad.

Despite Maja's omission, most Sunderland fans were happy with the team news - and here's how they reacted on social media:

@rossrobson said: "Strong side, strong bench with Wyke, Cattermole, Hume and Watmore to come back in. #SAFC looking good right now"

@RamseySAFC added: "Strong team, very happy with that."

MORE: Stewart Donald reacts to Sunderland's new-look stadium in passionate message

@BillyxHope tweeted: "Strong Side And Hopefully A Good Result! Reckon Sinclair Will Have A Decent Game As Well Today..."

@parkersafc commented: "Strong team named by Jack Ross. Looking forward to this. Still waiting for Sinclair to have a big performance that I think he has I him"

@MattyCain2 asked: "What else can O’Nien do to start?"

@kiwi2k97 posted: "Nice to see Jack Ross taking the FA cup seriously we should walk this one with this line up but as they say "anything can happen in the cup"."

@WiseMenSayPod added: "Surprised Power and O’Nien haven’t been given a run out, but happy with consistency of selection in a side that’s found the winning habit."

LIVE: All the action, reaction and analysis from Sunderland v Port Vale

@Rotexator said: "Decent Line-up! Thought he might have made a few changes but maybe he's doing that for the checkatrade trophy. Anyways HA'WAY THE LADS!!"

And here's how the two teams line-up at Port Vale this afternoon:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, Matthews, Flanagan, Baldwin, James, McGeouch, Honeyman, McGeady, Maguire, Gooch, Sinclair

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Oviedo, Loovens, Ozturk, O'Nien, Maja, Power

Port Vale XI: Brown, Joyce, Legge, Hannant, Rawlinson, Smith, Vassell, Conlon, Clark, Whitfield, Pope

Port Vale subs: Montano, Kay, Oyeleke, Miller, Hornby, Dodds, Hardcastle