'Very happy; keep them coming!': Sunderland fans deliver their verdict as Cats make further transfer breakthrough

Evans has signed a two-year deal on Wearside after leaving Blackburn Rovers earlier in the summer.

He joins Alex Pritchard at the Stadium of Light as Lee Johnson, Kristjaan Speakman and the club’s recruitment team aim to assemble a side capable of gaining promotion from League One at the fourth attempt.

So what have fans made of the signing? Here’s what was said on social media:

@TylerGraham_ said: “Very happy with that signing. Very experienced pro”

@Ian_Crow3 added: “Signing no.2 through the door. Evans is experienced and been comfortable in league above us for a few seasons. Has pedigree to succeed and comes into an area we were short in after last season. No.2 in, another good signing, keep them coming lad”

@Micky_A_Lawson tweeted: “Canny. Happy with that. A much needed anchor man. Pritchard our attacking creative CM in there with him. I just hope we don't have a team of tiny CM's with no presence and get bullied in middle of the park like previous seasons. We still need fast/powerful players”

@keepthefaith73 commented: “If he’s a even a quarter of the player his brother was for #SAFC, he’ll be a cracking signing. Welcome big lad!”

@sparkymarc23 posted: “Injury history concerns me, but if he can keep fit then I believe we have a decent signing. Welcome Corry!”

@Philip_RJ89 added: “Hopefully Corry Evans can add some clout & energy to our midfield. His injury record isn’t the best, but if he can stay fit, he ought to be a shrewd addition. Not a headline-grabbing signing, but hopefully a wise one.”

@AL_SNR58 said: “I am happy with this signing. Will bring lots of experience to the side.”

@paulsafc_ commented: “now go and get that owen dale fella”

@lord_barrold posted: “Welcome! Another positive signing.2 year Deal, Experience in Championship, International, 30 years old, Midfielder. Happy with the first two arrivals this Summer in addition to O’Nien and McGeady signing new deals.”

@guffsafc73 tweeted: “Great! Now does he know a good centre-half who would like to join him here...?”

