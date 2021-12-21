The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Ipswich in League One last time out, with promotion from the third tier their main priority this campaign.

Yet Johnson still believes his team can cause an upset in North London ahead of a busy festive schedule.

Lee Burge will start in goal while Elliot Embleton has replaced Leon Dajaku who was forced off against Ipswich.

Corry Evans and Dennis Cirkin have also returned to the bench following injury setbacks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made nine changes from the Gunners’ last league game.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@Philip_RJ89: These players have a chance to do something memorable tonight. I really hope they make the most of it and enjoy the occasion. Win or lose, just walk off that pitch with no regrets tonight, lads.

@kirbyhazard: Other than Hoffmann being out, this is a fairly decent side considering our injury woes. If being a Sunderland fan has taught me anything, it’s expect the worse and then you’re not disappointed

@MichaelPotts_: Strongest XI (aside from GK) and very attacking. I'm in.

@eszombek: Thought for sure there would be more rotation. Add a defensive presence instead of Embleton.

@jake_hannah: Free hit, big chance to make an impression, Haway the lads man

@dpgroves6: Good to see Cirkin in the #SAFC squad!! Stay safe you 5,000 travelling fans.

@SAFCTC: I don't know why everyone is saying Arsenal are going to destroy us tonight, especially after the team selections.

