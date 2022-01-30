Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The former Bristol City manager guided Sunderland to 41 wins in 75 games was named League One Manager of the Month on two occasions.

However, Sunderland’s patchy form in League One this season has raised questions amongst supports with the Wearsiders losing heavily against Sheffield Wednesday (4-0), Rotherham United (5-1) and most recently Bolton Wanderers away from home by six goals to nil.

Johnson apologised to the Sunderland support following the game against Bolton and said it was the worst moment of his footballing career.

But what have supporters made of the big news? Here, we take a look:

@tenchylad: “I may be in the minority here. But didn't expect this assumed they would give him till end of the season. They must have a ready made replacement lined up.”

@Keeler966: “Massive gamble this. I have serious doubts.”

@ChrisWiley1991: “I'd move the earth to try and get Roy Keane back to shove a rocket up the lads.”

@anorthernbullet: “Thanks for yer efforts. Not good enough in the end. Onwards.”

@ChrisBainbrid17: Utter lunacy…. Yesterday was a shocking result but we have played some great stuff this year under Johnson. Im 100% certain Johnson would’ve brought us the success we all crave. When will the club learn? Sacking managers doesn’t work. Who’s next another Phil Parkinson…”

jackdodds18: “Mixed emotions. All the best Lee.”

michaelstelling: “Rash and will cost us. He was the best man for the job.”

jonahburdon.14: “Rash decision, too early, all the best Lee.”

3npearson1: “Respects to Johnson he truly had us flying for some period. All the best Lee.”

alexwnicholson: “Defoe player manager.”

crtt.x: “I thought we had moved away from the rash sackings.”

@keith_bays: “Terrible decision!!!! Lee Johnson is a class manager, the lads overall have played class this season. He’s just brought in some decent players this month, I’m sure he could of got us promoted.”

