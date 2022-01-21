'Unreal signing' - Delighted Sunderland fans react as Patrick Roberts joins from Manchester City

Roberts has signed an initial six-month contract at the Stadium of Light, yet there is a club option to extend the deal following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

The playmaker was on loan at French club Troynes but made just one senior appearance in Ligue 1.

Roberts signed a long-term contract at City in 2015, which was due to end this summer, meaning negotiations weren’t straightforward, while the player was also recovering from Covid.

Sunderland have signed Patrick Roberts from Manchester City.

The 24-year-old was surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium and made just three appearances for the current Premier League champions amid several loan spells.

Sunderland fans have reacted on social media:

Ian Crow tweeted: “Unreal signing. Roberts is pacey, direct and has shown quality higher than L1. Like Pritchard signing, a player with a point to prove and remind people how good he is. If we refind his Celtic form, this signing could be difference maker in our promotion push. #SAFC”

Parker added: “If we play a 4-2-3-1 and all of them are fit and firing then there can't have been many better attacking front 4's at this level than Roberts Pritchard McGeady. Stewart.”

Michael Graham tweeted: “McGeady, Pritchard, Dajaku, Roberts, Embleton, Stewart, Broadhead, Neil… #SAFC have gathered a really nice collection of absolutely lovely footballers.”

Hendo1980 added: “Batth and Roberts both done, canny additions to the squad, fingers crossed for a couple more next week #safc”

W1LKS added: “With the injury to Pritchard and the "form" of Gooch love to see Roberts start tomorrow #SAFC.”

