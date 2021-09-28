Ross Stewart scored twice after Bailey Wright opened the scoring in the first half, before Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku also got on the scoresheet.

Supporters also praised new signings Nathan Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, and Niall Huggins, who made their first league starts for the Black Cats.

Here’s how some fans reacted.

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland against Cheltenham.

@cameronflaws: Fantastic result, we were very good but Cheltenham are one of the worst teams I've ever seen come to the SoL, they just weren't at the races

@davis0688: Excellent tonight. Broadhead best of the bunch for me. Clinical and fast. What we’ve been crying out for for years

@EddieSAFCx: Couldn’t fault any of them tonight. What a performance, wouldn’t have been surprised if we scored ten

@DeanRobsafc: Broadhead looked class tonight. MOTM Definitely

@lukepennock: Top of the league your having a laugh What a performance #safc Broadhead was absolutely superb MOTM

@BlackcatsLee25: Broadhead looks a really tidy player, Huggins did well, our squad depth is very very good…just a class night overall with the Wigan result as well

@DJ_Haribo: Was like the good old days that! Absolutely brilliant. Everyone played well but Evans and Broadhead were unreal

@Gucci_1256: What a performance from the lads tonight - Broadhead and Huggins in particular were outstanding

@scottdavidson12: Ross Stewart unplayable, Nial Huggins looks fantastic, Leon Dajaku constantly making runs when he came on. But special mention to Nathan Broadhead what a player he will become for Sunderland

@Philip_RJ89: The difference between this squad and the squad we had last season is genuinely staggering. We’ve now got a potent mix of youth & experience, as well as pace, skill, defensive solidity, and goal threats from all over the pitch. Competition for places is fierce, too!

@Duane_001: Love how we can make five changes and still play this attacking football. Credit to Johnson and all his staff!! This group of players look fearless and it's so refreshing to see

