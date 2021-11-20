Luke O'Nien.

The Black Cats didn’t see much of the ball, particularly in the second half, but took the lead five minutes from time when Luke O’Nien headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.

Sunderland added a second goal in stoppage-time when they were awarded a penalty and Aiden McGeady converted from the spot.

The result moves the Black Cats back into the play-off places, with games in hand on the sides above them, after a run of three consecutive league defeats.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Ipswich’s good play he was not called into action too much. When he did he was excellent, making one utterly crucial save in the first half as Celina twice fired at goal from close range. That was a crucial contribution. 7

Johnson’s side now face back-to-back away games at Shrewsbury and Cambridge but will take confidence after getting back to winning ways.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Stadium of Light:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

Kyle Edwards caused problems for Sunderland throughout the opening hour but Winchester battled well and defended strongly for the main. A steady display against a tricky opponent. 7

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eyebrows would have been raised when he was selected ahead of Flanagan but justified his selection, defending resolutely for the most part. 7

Not flawless in possession and Ipswich had their chances, but this was a strong response to some recent struggles. Competed well and played his part in a big win. A show of character. 7

Moved back into a full back role and defended well, getting forward when he could and causing a threat. Snatched the win with his late header. Really underlined his squad value. 8

Took an early yellow card for a late challenge on Edwards as he burst through the middle of the pitch. Had a really poor spell at the start of the second, ceding possession too easily, bit came through it. Replaced for the last 15. 5

Was at the heart of Sunderland’s good play, the centrepiece of some promising moves toward the end of the first half. The Black Cats didn’t use that enough, and he faded a touch in the second. Steady, though. 6

No doubting the application, regularly shuffling back to help his defender. On the ball it didn’t quite happen, despite getting into some promising areas. 5

One or two threatening moments in possession but struggled to really get into the game with Ipswich mostly controlling the ball. Set piece delivery was mixed. Replaced by McGeady with half an hour to play. 5

Made some good runs and showed some neat touches, though it just never quite came off in terms of a real goal threat. Had a move out to the wide left role after his team’s sluggish start. 6

Little sight of goal, but continued to run the channels and competed with the defenders. Felt he should have had two first-half penalties, and got something of a reward late on when he forced the penalty. 6

A threat, and took his penalty superbly. 6

Didn’t get much chance to show his worth in possession but his corner produced an utterly crucial assist. 6