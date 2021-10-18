4. Crewe must react better

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell insists his side must react better to set-backs in games if they are to move away from danger in the League One table. Artell’s side welcome the Black Cats this week and find themselves in the relegation zone following a disappointing defeat to Fleetwood Town at the weekend. “When you suffer set-backs in football and in life, it is about how you react and I thought some of our lads reacted really poorly,” said Artell. “What I’ve taken today is that we have to react a lot better to going a goal down. At that point I didn’t think there was very much in the game. We should have also made better decisions in the final third of the pitch but going one goal down should not be the knockout blow it was today. It can’t happen and it sort of spiralled from there. We have had a good chat afterwards. Everyone has had their opinion and it was open dialogue. I think we will better for it going forward.” (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk