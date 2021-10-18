Lee Johnson’s side had to dig in to earn a positive three points over Gillingham on Saturday, coming from behind before playing out the final 23 minutes with 10 men.
It came after midfielder Elliot Embleton was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Tucker following Tom Flanagan’s header which gave the Black Cats the lead.
But the Wearsiders were able to stand firm to hold onto the three points and remain fourth in the League One table.
Johnson’s side travel to Crewe on Tuesday and the Sunderland head coach will have something of a selection headache with Embleton's suspension adding to a number of first team players who are missing through injury.
But ahead of the Black Cats trip to Gresty Road we look at what’s been happening around League One over the last 24 hours.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
1. Special win for Wigan
Wigan Athletic wide man James McClean was the standout player in the Latics’ win over rivals Bolton Wanderers at the weekend and the Irishman believes it was a special win for his side who remained hot on the heels of League One leaders Plymouth Argyle. McClean grabbed his third and fourth goals of the season at the University of Bolton Stadium in front of jubilant away following. “To come away to your rivals and win 4-0 is pretty special," he said. “It’s a good day for the travelling support. They came out in numbers and were very vocal so it was an absolutely brilliant win. We were prepared to match them for whatever game it was going to be, and in the end, our quality showed. We will enjoy the day today, it was a great win, but come first thing tomorrow morning, our minds are on the next game. We know we have got a long way to go and that starts again on Tuesday night.” (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Cowley takes blame off goalkeeper
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has relieved his goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, from criticism insisting the on loan Manchester City stopper was not to blame for his sides defeat against Rotherham United. Bazunu was at fault for Michael Smith’s second of the game which handed the Millers the lead but Cowley has taken responsibility away from his number one. “I don’t want to get too fixated on that because that’s not the reason we lost. The reason we lost is because of our response after conceding that goal. Sometimes you want good team-mates to dig their mates out of difficult moments. They make a mistake, they are going to go and respond to it, but we weren’t able to find the inspiration to do it.” (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Photo: Oisin Keniry
3. Evatt challenges players
Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has challenged his players to bounce back from their derby humiliation against Wigan Athletic by taking their opportunities when they’re given. Evatt is without a number of first teamers through injury and suspension and the onus will be on those who he brings in for the trip to League One leaders Plymouth Argyle. Speaking to Manchester Evening News he said: “Obviously with the injuries we’ve got and suspensions now there’s opportunities for people and they have to stand up and take those opportunities. There’s no good knocking on my door saying ‘I want to play and why am I not playing?’ when you’re given the opportunity and you don’t take it. They need to take it and they need to stand up and we need to react as a group.” (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Crewe must react better
Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell insists his side must react better to set-backs in games if they are to move away from danger in the League One table. Artell’s side welcome the Black Cats this week and find themselves in the relegation zone following a disappointing defeat to Fleetwood Town at the weekend. “When you suffer set-backs in football and in life, it is about how you react and I thought some of our lads reacted really poorly,” said Artell. “What I’ve taken today is that we have to react a lot better to going a goal down. At that point I didn’t think there was very much in the game. We should have also made better decisions in the final third of the pitch but going one goal down should not be the knockout blow it was today. It can’t happen and it sort of spiralled from there. We have had a good chat afterwards. Everyone has had their opinion and it was open dialogue. I think we will better for it going forward.” (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Photo: Nathan Stirk