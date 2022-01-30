Lee Johnson’s side were once again backed by a strong away following at the University of Bolton Stadium, as around 5,000 fans travelled to the North West.

While they remain third in the League One table, this wasn’t the first time Sunderland have been thrashed away from home this season – following 4-0 and 5-1 defeats at Portsmouth and Rotherham respectively.

While emotions were running high among supporters after the match, the Black Cats will now have a week to prepare for a home game against Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland captain Corry Evans playing against Bolton.

“I’d just like to apologise firstly to the fans for them travelling in their numbers today,” Evans told the Echo after the game. “We let them down and feel really bad for them. We need to put it right next week.

“We have to stick together, it's an off day but it’s happened a couple of times this season and we clearly haven’t learnt from our mistakes.

“We have to learn from these mistakes if we want to achieve promotion this season.”

Bolton’s first goal came from a goal kick in the 20th minute as the ball drifted over Callum Doyle, before Wanderers striker Dion Charles chipped the bouncing ball over Sunderland keeper Thorben Hoffmann.

“Our preparation was fine, we just started the game badly on the back foot,” added Evans. “From our kick-off we ended up going back and that set the tone for the game.

“Obviously the first goal was a mix up and from then on we were chasing it a bit, go 2-0 down and the third goal, we talked about getting the next goal and they got it.

“We were sort of on the back foot from then and the game ran away from us.

“To lose in the manner that we did, 6-0, is just unacceptable.

“There are a lot of things to look back on and learn from as a team and as a group but we believe in the way we play and the way to try and be successful going forward.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.