'Tyne-Wear derby next year!': Sunderland fans react after attacking masterclass against Rochdale

Sunderland bounced back from some disappointing results in convincing style - and supporters took to social media to voice their delight.

After going three games without a victory, the Black Cats bounced back with a fine performance in a 4-1 win over Rochdale.

Braces from Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch wrapped up the three points in a fine attacking display - which left supporters exceptionally pleased.

Here's how fans reacted to the result on social media:

@Christoph_21 said: "Changing mentality at #SAFC was always going to be key. Last season showed that dropping a division doesn't matter if the mindset isn't right; today's result, after three weeks of relative disappointment, adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests things *have* changed."

"Finally, a game where we rock up and bully a team for 90 minutes and walk away unscathed," added @RJPalliser10

@RoryFallow tweeted: "#SAFC proving today that if they let the game settle, they’ll dominate most teams in this league. Kept it tight, took our chances and allowed our quality to show. Fantastic performance and result."

"Only negative today was the defending at times. It was a good performance that deserved a clean sheet. #safc," posted @waldron1994.

@DWiborg added: "Good game, but slow to start. Honeyman is not a starter in my opinion."

"I'm not saying in anyway that Maja is better. But he reminds me so much of Defoe. Isn't rapid isn't amazing at holding the ball up, but in the box he is deadly. #safc," said @RamseySAFC.

@marrs_jordan posted: "Tell ya what Baldwin is sublime"

"Looks like the Tyne-Wear derby might be back on next year!," joked @FightingTopBlog