It was the Imps who shattered Sunderland’s hopes of a return to the Championship last season when they edged out Lee Johnson’s side in the play-off semi-final.

And it was also against Lincoln who former Black Cats boss Jack Ross took charge of his final game against as manager of Sunderland.

Ross took his side to Sincil Bank in League One on this day two years ago and saw his side put in a limp display as Tyler Walker scored twice to register a famous win for the Imps.

The home side also missed a penalty as the Wearsiders’ lacklustre start to their second season in League One continued.

For many, the hangover over the 2019 play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic remained as Ross’ side languished eight points behind leaders Ipswich Town following their defeat in Lincolnshire.

And it would prove to be Ross’ final act in charge of the Black Cats with the Scot dismissed three days later just hours before an EFL Trophy tie with Grimsby Town.

While Ross has since gone on to find himself back in work with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, where he continues to perform admirably, what of the players who took to the field during those harrowing 90 minutes two years ago?

Here we look back at the starting XI and three substitutes used by Ross in that defeat to Lincoln on October 5, 2019 and find out where they are now.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Jack Ross manager of Sunderland arrives prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Second Leg match between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Fratton Park on May 16, 2019 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Jack Ross took charge of his final game for Sunderland against Lincoln City (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2. Jon McLaughlin - Rangers Given Sunderland’s goalkeeping issues over recent seasons McLaughlin was very much a safe pair of hands at the Stadium of Light in League One. The experience stopper arrived on a free after a spell with Hearts and impressed during his first season on Wearside. But contract negotiations off the pitch plagued his second season before the Scotsman joined Rangers on a free last summer as the Ibrox clubs number two. (Photo by Adam JASTRZEBOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by ADAM JASTRZEBOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ADAM JASTRZEBOWSKI Photo Sales

3. Conor McLaughlin - free agent McLauglin endured a difficult spell under then boss Ross with several of the fans’ frustrations coming the defenders way. Signed on a free from Millwall McLaughlin did improve under Ross’ successor Parkinson before leaving at the end of last season. The Northern Irishman remains without a club. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images) Photo: Christian Hofer Photo Sales

4. Jordan Willis - Sunderland Willis is one of just four Sunderland players who featured at Sincil Bank that day two years ago who are still at the club. The defender, signed from Coventry City, remains on the sidelines however after picking up a serious injury in a defeat to Shrewsbury Town in February. Willis still has change in the bank as far as supporters are concerned with many considering the 27-year-old one of the better defenders at the club when fit. Willis, however, is not expected to return until next season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales