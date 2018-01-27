Two forward signings still the aim for Sunderland boss Chris Coleman - as Monday deadline looms for Birmingham crunch

Have your say

Sunderland are still hoping to add two forward players to their ranks before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday.

They expect a decision from Derby County striker Chris Martin over the weekend after a loan deal with the club was agreed last week.

Clearly, there are concerns over how keen on the move the 29-year-old is, but he has yet to make a firm decision on his next step.

The Black Cats are working on other targets including Wolves winger Ben Marshall and could yet return for Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha, who is currently nursing an injury.

A move for Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty was mooted north of the border yesterday, but Tynecastle manager Craig Levein moved quickly to play down the prospect of a transfer.

As well as attacking additions, Sunderland will hope to push through a deal for Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Leeds will not let the 34-year-old leave unless they secure a replacement, but there is confidence that a deal can be done.

Sunderland have until Monday lunchtime to register any new players in time for the crucial Championship trip to fellow relegation battlers Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

New signing Kazenga LuaLua will be eligible to play, but elsewhere Chris Coleman still has limited options.

A number of players have returned to training but may not be ready for match action by the middle of next week.

Coleman said:”Jonny [Williams] has trained with us all week but still hasn’t had any football or real contact.

“Lamine [Kone] played for the U23s and came through that no problems at all, so he’s coming along nicely.

“Paddy [McNair] still isn’t with the group. Billy Jones had a slight concussion at Hull but should be back.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have confirmed that Sunderland’s Good Friday clash away to promotion-chasing Derby County at the iPro Stadium will be televised.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm.