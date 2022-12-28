Two former Sunderland managers handed outside chances of bagging Norwich City job
Two former Sunderland managers have been handed outside chances of becoming Norwich City’s next manager after Dean Smith’s sacking.
Norwich City sacked Smith as manager following a run of just three wins in 13 league games. Their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Monday night made it four league defeats in a row for the Canaries who currently sit in 5th place in the Championship, 12 points behind Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd place.
Following Smith’s dismissal, talk has turned towards who could replace him with the bookies quick to offer odds. Two former Sunderland managers feature in the betting. Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce are both priced at 33/1.
Scott Parker – 5/2
Russell Martin – 7/2
Sean Dyche – 4/1
Mark Robins – 6/1
Ralph Hassenhuttl – 6/1
Chris Wilder – 8/1
Kjetil Knutsen – 10/1
Kieran McKenna –14/1
Ryan Lowe –16/1
David Wagner –18/1
Paul Warne – 20/1
Steven Gerrard – 20/1
Anthony Barry – 25/1
Garry Monk – 25/1
Kevin Muscat – 25/1
Bruno Lage – 33/1
Gareth Ainsworth – 33/1
Liam Manning – 33/1
Michael O'Neill – 33/1
Sam Allardyce – 33/1
Steve Bruce – 33/1
Steven Schumacher – 33/1
Brian Barry-Murphy – 40/1
Chris Hughton – 40/1
Leam Richardson – 40/1
Lee Bowyer – 40/1
Marcelo Bielsa – 40/1
Mark Warburton – 40/1
Steve Cotterill – 40/1
Tony Pulis – 40/1
Gio van Bronckhorst – 50/1
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 50/1
Joey Barton – 50/1
Neil Lennon – 50/1
Nigel Adkins – 50/1