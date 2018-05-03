Two former Sunderland footballers accept damages payout over phone-hacking

Former Sunderland footballers Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole have been paid damages after having their phones hacked.

The pair, plus model Danielle Lloyd and actress Jennifer Ellison, received undisclosed damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Model Danielle Lloyd, left, and actress Jennifer Ellison also received damages after having their phones hacked.

None of the celebrities were at London's High Court today for the settlement of their claims for misuse of private information.

Lawyer Mark Elder told Mr Justice Mann that 34-year-old Ms Lloyd was "distressed and appalled" to learn that she was targeted.

In addition to the emotional impact, Ms Ellison, also 34, believed the activity adversely affected her career.

MGN's actions had a "massive emotional impact" on Mr Yorke, 46, affected his life in many ways and significantly damaged his reputation.

And they had an adverse impact on 46-year-old Mr Cole's life in many ways, including leading him to distrust people close to him.

MGN apologised for any damage or distress suffered as a result of the unlawful interception of voicemail messages more than a decade ago.

Mr Elder, of law firm Shoosmiths, said later: "We're pleased to have resolved these claims against MGN on behalf of our clients.

"Our clients may be in the public eye but they have a right to a private life, which should be respected.

"A settlement has been reached with MGN and our clients are happy with the outcome."

Yorke played for Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sydney, and Sunderland, in a career which lasted from 1988 to 2009.

Cole is the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, having played for Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and Sunderland.