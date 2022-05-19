At the end of every season, clubs release their ‘retained lists’ of players that will stay at the club and those that will leave at the end of their contract.

Sunderland’s participation in the play-offs means their retained list is still to be released, however, plenty of teams in the division have already started to shape their squads ahead of next campaign.

The Black Cats could be playing Championship football next season, however, seeing how other clubs are beginning their preparations for the new season does offer a window into how they want to approach matters and have a successful season next year.

Wes Hoolahan, Ben Watson and Oumar Niasse headlined the early League One releases, but what other moves have already been made?

Here, we take a look at the very latest ‘retained lists’ that have been released by League One clubs:

1. Accrington Stanley Extension options triggered: Ross Sykes, Colby Bishop, Sean McConville, Liam Coyle, Dylan Moonan, Dan Martin, Matty Carson, Rhys Fenlon, Oliver Patrick, Jack Nolan, Josh Woods — Offered new contract: Matt Butcher — Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli — Loan players returned to parent club: Joel Mumbongo, Yeboah Amankwah and Marcel Lewis Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Bolton Wanderers Offered new contract: Adam Senior — Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte — Loan players returned to parent club: Xavier Amaechi, Marlon Fossey, James Trafford Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion Offered new contract: Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, Tom Hewlett — Offered professional contract: Ben Radcliffe, Jakub Niemczyk — Released: Danny Rowe, Luke Redfern, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway — Loan players returned to parent club: Harry Chapman, Jacob Maddox , Christian Saydee, Matej Kovar Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United Offered new contract: Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion — Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens — Loan players returned to parent clubs: Sam Sherring, Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales