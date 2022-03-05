Two ex-Sunderland men set to start for Charlton plus Cats team news as Alex Neil weighs up selection calls

Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Charlton at The Valley today – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 10:00 am

Alex Neil recorded his first victory as Black Cats boss last weekend as his side beat Wigan 3-0 at the DW Stadium.

Sunderland will need to build on that result, though, with some teams around them holding the advantage of having games in hand.

Charlton beat Sunderland 1-0 back in October but have lost their last five games.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Charlton vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Alex NeilCharltonBlack CatsRichard MennearWigan