Two consortiums eye £50million Sunderland AFC takeover - reports

Sunderland AFC have been the interest of takeovers from two consortiums, according to reports.

The Sun claim that two groups have shown an interest in taking control of the Black Cats, less than a year after the club was purchased by Stewart Donald.

According to the report, two consortiums - one backed by European finance and another with American investors - are keen on a £50million deal.

It was suggested, though, that the asking price could rise to £70million should Sunderland seal promotion this season.

The report claims that the Black Cats' high attendances - coupled with interest in the club arising from Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - has seen interest in a potential takeover rise.

Donald, who owns a majority of the club alongside fellow directors Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori, has previously revealed that he has turned down potential takeovers as investors see the value of Sunderland.

And speaking earlier this week, the Black Cats' chief revealed how he received a takeover bid from Mexico - all thanks to Netflix.

But he believes a club as big as Sunderland will always attract interest, and it isn't something he will hide away from.

"It's no secret that we've got to have a look at how we structure ourselves when we hopefully get in the Championship at some point to see how we compete with these teams at the top so I'm looking at loads of different ways to see how we can do that but naturally when you do that and talk to people, that sort of opens up enquiries to us anyway - and we've had loads," said Donald, speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I had one, funnily enough, about 10 days ago where somebody said the first he had seen of us was in a bar in Mexico in his hotel when he came down in the morning for his breakfast and Sunderland Till I Die was on.

"He loved the programme and he was interested in the football club. 'Any chance we're for sale?'

"I think the thing is: Sunderland is always going to attract interest because it is a huge football club and when you look at the big football clubs in this country, most of them are tied up and very difficult whereas if you look at Sunderland, Sunderland would be one that's perceived as one that's good value for money, easily attainable some people would say in relation to a Man United or a Man City.

"It's a huge, huge club so it's always going to attract interest so when you throw Netflix on top of it and you show the passion of the place then I think anyone who wants a football club will look at Sunderland.

"Then, of course, we look like we're turning around and have got some momentum and that makes us look even more attractive.

"It always is but I think especially with Netflix and how we're doing - even though we're down in League One - I think we look ever such an attractive proposition - which is great.

"That's not just investors; that's players, that's everybody so I think Sunderland, I hope and feel, has got a really good vibe and feel about it and that's attracting everybody from all over the place whether that's fans, players or investors."