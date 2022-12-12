The Black Cats knew a win would move the club up to seventh place with a win and move 10 points clear of the relegation spots.

In the first half, Sunderland took the lead through Manchester United loanee Amad, who converted the penalty he had helped win following a superb one-two with Luke O’Nien.

Former Celtic man Tom Rogic then levelled the scores for West Brom in the second half with a superb finish beating Anthony Patterson after much pressure from the Baggies.

Patrick Roberts

Daryl Dike then gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes left on the clock and West Brom managed to hold on to take the three points. Head coach Mowbray has come in for some stick for bringing Patrick Roberts on too late in the game when Sunderland were chasing West Brom.

Roberts was part of a triple substitution late towards the 90 minute mark alongside Leon Dajaku and Abdoullah Ba.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying after the game on Facebook and Twitter. Here’s how YOU reacted:

@antoneee_x: “He brings on Roberts on the 89th minute. Actual trolling at this point.”

@Lewis_h__: “Roberts on too late.”

@SAFCBible1879: “Roberts should’ve been on earlier.”

@safc_king: “Bringing on the "best player in the league" at 89 minutes. It's bold Tony, I'll give you that.”