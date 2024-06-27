Transfers: Sunderland 'turn down' bid as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus stands firm on £20m valuation - reports
Sunderland have reportedly turned down a bid from Crystal Palace for Jobe Bellingham with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus standing firm on his valuation of the youngster.
After a breakout season at the club under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds last campaign, the former Birmingham City man has been linked with a move to the Premier League. Despite Sunderland’s head coach woes, the 18-year-old was ever-resent for Sunderland’s first-team, making 47 appearances and scoring seven goals across all competitions in his debut season on Wearside.
Premier League club Crystal Palace are showing an interest in Jobe and have reportedly had bids rejected for the England youth international. The Guardian have stated that Sunderland’s ownership group are “determined” to keep the player next season and will only sell for a fee surpassing £20million.
“Understand that Sunderland have turned down offers from Crystal Palace and several other clubs for Jobe Bellingham, Ed Aarons of The Guardian said. “Told the club’s owners remain determined to keep the teenage midfielder next season and will only consider selling for a fee more than £20million.”
Bellingham’s huge potential and the fact that he has three years left to run on his current contract means Sunderland are in no rush to sell, and they are keen to keep him this summer. Fabrizio Romano, however, has stated that Palace will continue to push for a deal to be done.
He said: “Understand Crystal Palace keep working on deal to sign Jobe Bellingham, one of the main targets on their shortlist. Antonio Nusa, separate deal and among priorities. Jobe Bellingham’s future depends on the player’s decision with many clubs keen, Crystal Palace are trying.
