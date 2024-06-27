Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s ownership are reportedly standing firm on their £20million valuation

Sunderland have reportedly turned down a bid from Crystal Palace for Jobe Bellingham with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus standing firm on his valuation of the youngster.

After a breakout season at the club under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds last campaign, the former Birmingham City man has been linked with a move to the Premier League. Despite Sunderland’s head coach woes, the 18-year-old was ever-resent for Sunderland’s first-team, making 47 appearances and scoring seven goals across all competitions in his debut season on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League club Crystal Palace are showing an interest in Jobe and have reportedly had bids rejected for the England youth international. The Guardian have stated that Sunderland’s ownership group are “determined” to keep the player next season and will only sell for a fee surpassing £20million.

“Understand that Sunderland have turned down offers from Crystal Palace and several other clubs for Jobe Bellingham, Ed Aarons of The Guardian said. “Told the club’s owners remain determined to keep the teenage midfielder next season and will only consider selling for a fee more than £20million.”

Bellingham’s huge potential and the fact that he has three years left to run on his current contract means Sunderland are in no rush to sell, and they are keen to keep him this summer. Fabrizio Romano, however, has stated that Palace will continue to push for a deal to be done.