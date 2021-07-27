The Black Cats head to Tranmere Rovers this evening in their penultimate pre-season friendly, but a great deal of focus remains on recruitment with the side still short of real depth.

Sunderland have seen nine players depart over the course of the summer and have so far secured just three new additions – Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle.

Defenders remain a real priority with no recognised senior full-backs currently on the club’s books, as Denver Hume continues to mull over a new contract.

Head coach Lee Johnson is desperate for further bodies and said at the weekend that he was hopeful that two new faces could arrive by the start of the new campaign.

"We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options,” he said.

“You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.

“They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.

“It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.

“My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.”

So who could be next through the door for Sunderland? We take a look.

