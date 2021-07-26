Lee Johnson’s side won 4-0 at Harrogate Town on Saturday and head to another League Two side in Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening looking to build on a strong performance.

But internally, a lot of focus remains on strengthening the club’s squad after a summer which saw nine players depart.

Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Corry Evans have all joined the Black Cats over the summer, but Johnson is keen for further recruits to bolster his ranks.

Defensive players are top of the list, while Sunderland are also seeking a striker following Charlie Wyke’s switch to Wigan Athletic.

Speaking at the weekend, Johnson said he was hopeful of some good news before the season opener on August 7.

"We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options,” he said.

“You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.

“They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.

“It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.

“My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.”

So who could be next through the door for Sunderland? We take a look.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Wigan Athletic plot move for ex-Sunderland loanee Wigan Athletic are plotting a move for former Sunderland loanee Jordan Jones, who could be allowed to leave Rangers this summer (Daily Record) Photo: Bryn Lennon Buy photo

2. Sheffield Wednesday will have to splash out for 'keeper target It will cost Sheffield Wednesday £300,000 if they want to sign Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan. The stopper also had admirers in the Championship (The Sun) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

3. Ex-Arsenal man on trial with League One side Doncaster Rovers have taken former Arsenal, Birmingham City and Hull City midfielder Dan Crowley on trial. He is understood to be on the radar of a number of League One clubs (Doncaster Free Press) Photo: Tony Marshall Buy photo

4. Coventry City coy on links with Charlton Athletic Mark Robins has remained coy after reports that Coventry had agreed a deal for Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen. The youngster was a target for Charlton after spending time with the Addicks last season (Coventry Live) Photo: James Chance Buy photo