Transfer rumours: Sunderland eye DOUBLE loan swoop with £500,000 man targeted as Leeds United youngster snubbed - plus Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth updates
The new League One season is just under a fortnight away – and Sunderland’s squad remains short on numbers.
Lee Johnson’s side won 4-0 at Harrogate Town on Saturday and head to another League Two side in Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening looking to build on a strong performance.
But internally, a lot of focus remains on strengthening the club’s squad after a summer which saw nine players depart.
Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Corry Evans have all joined the Black Cats over the summer, but Johnson is keen for further recruits to bolster his ranks.
Defensive players are top of the list, while Sunderland are also seeking a striker following Charlie Wyke’s switch to Wigan Athletic.
Speaking at the weekend, Johnson said he was hopeful of some good news before the season opener on August 7.
"We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options,” he said.
“You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.
“They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.
“It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.
“My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.”
So who could be next through the door for Sunderland? We take a look.