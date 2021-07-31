And there were have been some significant developments on Wearside over the past few days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Sunderland eye double deal with starlet at Stadium of Light

Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest in Stoke City winger Tom Ince.

That’s according to a report from Football League World.

The former Liverpool, Blackpool and Derby County attacker’s future at the bet365 Stadium has looked bleak as he has fallen down Michael O'Neill's pecking order.

However, it has also been suggested "a number of clubs are looking" at Ince, who has one year left on his contract at Stoke.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are in talks over a possible loan move for Sheffield United Daniel Jebbison.

The 18-year-old was understood to be at the Stadium of Light on Friday night as Sunderland played their final pre-season friendly against Hull City.

A deal is not though to be imminent, with a number of clubs interested in the talented 18-year-old.

Lincoln City eyeing Dundee United left-back ahead of new season

Lincoln City want to sign Dundee United defender Jamie Robson.

That’s according to a report by the Daily Record who claim that the Imps are set to make a £200,000 bid for the Scottish Premiership left-back.

The 23-year-old has been linked with League One duo Ipswich Town and Oxford United during this window.

However, Michael Appleton’s side now look favourites to win the race for his signature.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.