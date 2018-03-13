Transfer rumours: Sunderland defender departs plus Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea make the headlines

Michael Ledger has completed a permanent move to Norwegian outfit Notodden FK.

The Sunderland youth product has signed a two-year deal with the second division side.

Ledger returns to Norway having enjoyed a successful loan spell with Viking 12 months ago.

The Black Cats recalled Ledger from an injury-ravaged loan spell at National League side Hartlepool United, in order for the move to be go ahead.

Sunderland youngster completes Norway switch.

