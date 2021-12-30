Schumacher admitted that former West Ham United midfielder is a player who Plymouth Argyle have had on their radar.

However, Schumacher – who was only appointed as boss earlier this month – did not confirm reports that Lewis was set to sign in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old signed for League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic on loan from West Ham in February.

Steven Schumacher.

But that deal later became a permanent transfer until the end of the season with the youngster excelling in Ireland.

Lewis made 31 league appearances for St Patrick's, scoring three goals in the process.

Speaking about the speculation, Schumacher said: "All I can say on that is that he was a player we highlighted in the summer that we were interested in bringing in because we thought he was a good player but he went back to Ireland, and played in Ireland, and that's where it's at at the moment.

"Nothing further. He's someone that we highlighted that we thought is decent and would do a good job for us. That's that really. There is not much more concrete to confirm."

Plymouth are currently fourth in League One and three points behind Sunderland in second position.

The Pilgrims have also played a game more than Lee Johnson's Black Cats.

The Wearsiders defeated Plymouth 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this month with goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead.

