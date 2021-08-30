Sunderland have made seven new signings since the end of last season, yet in and outgoings are still expected at the Stadium of Light before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

The Black Cats are still looking to strengthen at full-back and are assessing their options up front, where they also have a lack of options.

So far this summer, the Wearsiders have brought in Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins

Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland’s rivals will also be looking to bolster their squads for the 2021/22 campaign, and there have already been some eye-catching moves.

Here are some of the latest stories from around the third tier as the clock ticks down for clubs to complete their dealings.

