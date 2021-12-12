Januzaj is currently at La Liga club Real Sociedad in LaLiga but could leave for free when his contract expires next summer.

The Belgium international spent on a season-long loan at Sunderland from Manchester United as he looked to get his career back on track.

But it didn’t work out as Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League with Januzaj far from impressive at the Stadium of Light.

Adnan Januzaj.

Barca are said to be looking for ways to work around their estimated £1.16billion worth of debt in the transfer market.

Reports in Spain suggest Januzaj has been earmarked a potential signing when his contract expires.

Januzaj was seen as a huge prospect when he joined United from Anderlecht as a 16-year-old in 2011.

The player experienced early success under David Moyes at United but then failed to make an impact under Louis van Gaal and later Jose Mourinho.

Loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland didn’t work out as planned.

However, the attacker has revived his career at Sociedad following his 2017 move to Spain and has since won the Copa Del Rey.

Spanish outlet Sport claims the 26-year-old’s was happy to stay with Sociedad as he approaches the final months of his contract.

However, Barca’s interest has been said to have complicated matters with reports suggesting a deal could be done in January for the right price as new manager Xavi faces a rebuild.

