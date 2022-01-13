Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Jermain Defoe options

When it was announced that Jermain Defoe had left Rangers, naturally, this sent Black Cats supporters into overdrive with hopes that maybe Defoe could be on his way back to the Stadium of Light.

Defoe, now 39, may see a coaching or punditry role as the next step in his career, rather than pursuing another playing role.

However, Steve Lomas, an ex-teammate of the striker, believes that Defoe may still keep retirement plans on the back-burner for now:

“And you know what, it wouldn’t surprise me if he played on, if he can find something that stimulates him.” Lomas told the Daily Record.

“There’s no two ways about it, he will probably be frustrated that he’s only played two games this season.

“He’s got that arrogance, in a good way. He will still believe if he got the same game time as [Alfredo] Morelos, he’d outscore him.

“The kid just loves football. The only question for his future is if he can find something that tickles his fancy.”

Ipswich defender ‘eyed’ by Fleetwood

According to Alan Nixon, Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala could be on the move to Fleetwood this month.

Nixon is reporting that Fleetwood see Nsiala as a good option to bolster their defence as they aim for League One survival.

In a deal that would likely be a short-term loan, the out-of-favour Nsiala could be seen as the man to help Fleetwood avoid the drop this season.

Nsiala, 29, spent the second-half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Man City ‘keeper to switch Accrington for Bolton

According to the Manchester Evening News, on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford could be set to switch League One teams this month.

The keeper is currently on loan at Accrington Stanley, however, he has not featured since Stanley’s 4-0 defeat to Burton Albion in late-November.

City are reportedly keen for Trafford to be playing regular first-team football and reportedly see Ian Evatt’s Bolton as the ideal place for this to happen.

Trafford has kept two clean sheets in eleven League One appearances so far this term, conceding 26 goals in that time.

