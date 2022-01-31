The 27-year-old signed for Wigan from Rangers on a three-year deal in the summer but has made just nine League One appearances for the Latics this campaign.

Jones spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, where he made 21 appearances and scored three goals.

The player said St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was a key factor behind the move.

Jordan Jones playing for Sunderland during the 2020/21 season.

"I've been speaking with the gaffer for the last 10 to 14 days and got a really good feel from him after the first phone call,” Jones told St Mirren’s website.

“He made me feel like I'd be a really valued member of the squad here. He has seen me play and believes in what I can do.

"I'm at a stage of my career where I feel like it's vital for me to play and to start doing well again."

Wigan are a point ahead of Sunderland in the League One table but have four games in hand on the Black Cats.

Jones had found himself behind former Sunderland winger James McClean, Gavin Massey, Callum Lang and Gwion Edwards when competing for one of the wide positions at the DW Stadium.

Jones’ last league appearance for the Latics came during a 2-2 draw at Cambridge in November, while the playmaker also came off the bench in a 6-0 win over Oldham in the Papa John’s Trophy this month.

