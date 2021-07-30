Here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories from around the web.

Sunderland pursuing Nottingham Forest full-back

It’s been well documented that one of Sunderland’s biggest priorities is to bring in some new full-backs this summer.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gabriel playing for Blackpool.

The Black Cats are believed to have pulled out of a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher, while Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel has also been on the Wearsiders’ radar.

According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Sunderland's bid for Gabriel, 22, is in the range of £400,000, while a £600,000 asking price has been placed on the defender by Forest.

The right-back made 27 League One appearances while on loan at Blackpool last season.

No worthwhile offers for reported Cats target

Over in Scotland, St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says there has only been 'slight interest' in some of his in-demand players.

Sunderland have been linked with Saints midfielder Ali McCann, who is said to be valued at around £2million.

“If there were any offers made that were worthwhile for the club it would be something we’d have to consider but at the moment there’s been nothing,” said Davidson.

“It’s a difficult one. I do think Scotland gives you value for money. Down south prices are probably inflated.

“All I know is that the players who played for me last year won two domestic trophies, which is a high standard. That’s their value to me.”

Latest Jordan Jones reports

Elsewhere in League One, former Sunderland winger Jordan Jones has been linked with a handful of clubs but won’t be moving to Ipswich, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Jones has two years left on his contract at Rangers following a loan spell on Wearside last season and has also been linked with a move to Wigan.

Ipswich were also said to be tracking Jones, yet reports from East Anglia claim the Tractor Boys are pursuing other targets, including former playmaker Bersant Celina from French side Dijon.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.