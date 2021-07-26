Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?

After victory at Harrogate Town, the Black Cats head to Prenton Park looking to build on that win.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Tranmere Rovers vs Sunderland?

Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets?

Sunderland will head to Prenton Park to take on Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, July 27.

The game will kick off at 7pm.

What are the odds for Tranmere Rovers vs Sunderland?

With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as Tranmere take on Sunderland this Tuesday evening.

What TV channel is Tranmere Rovers vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Tranmere Rovers vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland will be streaming the game via safc.com, with streaming passes priced at £5.99.

Tranmere Rovers will also offer a stream of the fixture.

Are there any other ways I can follow Tranmere Rovers vs Sunderland?

There will be no BBC Radio Newcastle commentary of the fixture.

The Sunderland Echo will have full coverage on our website via Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly.

Are there any tickets available for Tranmere Rovers vs Sunderland?

Tickets are no longer available for this fixture.

Sunderland were given an away allocation for the game but these tickets went off-sale on Friday, July 23.

Tickets were priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and under-23s and £2 for under-18s.

