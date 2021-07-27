Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.

But with a number of changes expected, it could be a more difficult proposition against a side expected to battle for promotion from the fourth tier.

Bailey Wright is set to return for Sunderland, despite being linked with a move to rivals Wigan Athletic, while Will Grigg is also in-line for a start at Prenton Park.

Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland: Live stream, match updates, latest score, team news, odds and transfer latest

Elsewhere, there could be opportunities for a number of the club’s youngsters to shine ahead of the League One opener on August 7.

Josh Hawkes, Oliver Younger and Sam Wilding are among those young players who could feature.

Our team of Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be bringing you all the latest from the game, with team news, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.

