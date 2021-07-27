LiveTranmere Rovers 0-0 Sunderland AFC LIVE: Stream details, match updates, latest score and team news from pre-season friendly
Sunderland head to fourth tier side Tranmere Rovers this evening in their fifth pre-season friendly.
Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.
But with a number of changes expected, it could be a more difficult proposition against a side expected to battle for promotion from the fourth tier.
Bailey Wright is set to return for Sunderland, despite being linked with a move to rivals Wigan Athletic, while Will Grigg is also in-line for a start at Prenton Park.
Elsewhere, there could be opportunities for a number of the club’s youngsters to shine ahead of the League One opener on August 7.
Josh Hawkes, Oliver Younger and Sam Wilding are among those young players who could feature.
Our team of Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be bringing you all the latest from the game, with team news, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.
- Sunderland XI: Patterson; Richardson, Younger, Wright, Dyce; Neil, Wilding, O’Brien; Grigg, Diamond, Taylor
78 - Another double change for Sunderland...
OFF: O’Brien, Wright
ON: Harris, Almond
72 - A half-chance for Bailey Wright...
Tranmere fail to fully clear Hawkes’ free-kick from out wide and Sunderland keep the ball alive.
Taylor then whips in a cross which Wright meets, but he can only steer his header over the bar.
70 - Another Sunderland change...
OFF: Grigg
ON: Kimpioka
67 - The Sunderland fans are making themselves heard
And they’ve just been chanting ‘Bailey Wright, we want you to stay’ after the defender headed forward for a corner.
He has, of course, been linked with Wigan Athletic.
64 - What a goal that would have been!
Tranmere’s trialist - who is playing as part of the front three - takes aim from inside his own half.
Patterson is off his line and is forced to backtrack, but the shot drops over the bar.
That would have been some goal!
57 - CHANCE!
A big opportunity for O’Brien!
The striker latches onto a loose pass and finds himself into the area and one-on-one with Murphy.
The angle is tight though and with defenders closing in O’Brien has to shoot quickly - and his eventual effort it pushed away by Murphy.
56 - Chances at a premium in the second half
Other than O’Brien’s header, there’s been little to report thus far.
The changes both teams made at the break look to have killed the rhythm of the game a little bit.
52 - YELLOW CARD
Wilding receives a caution after a high foot.
49 - A cagey start to the second half
The second half begins as the first ended - in cagey fashion.
Sunderland have had the first half-chance of the period though, with O’Brien nodding a corner straight at Murphy after he found some space in the area.
45 - Sunderland get the second half started!
Will Grigg gets the ball rolling!
45 - Some half-time changes for Sunderland
ON: Hawkes, Sohna
OFF: Neil, Dyce
The teams are back out for the second half!
And it looks like Tranmere will be making some changes at the break.
HT: TRANMERE 0-0 SUNDERLAND
A decent enough half from Sunderland’s young side, who have competed well with their more senior hosts.
The Black Cats got a bit sloppy as the half wore on, but created the better chances in what was a fairly low-key 45 minutes.
43 - SAVE!
A first real chance for Tranmere.
Dieseruvwe beats Patterson - who raced out his goal - to the ball and rounds the ‘keeper, but can’t get a shot away.
The hosts keep the move alive though and it results in Feeney firing low at goal from 20 yards. Patterson got down well to hold.
42 - A scrappy end to the half
There’s been little quality on show in the last few minutes with Sunderland looking sloppy in possession.
It’s a disappointing end to what had been an encouraging half.