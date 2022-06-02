Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old made 20 appearances for Sunderland while on loan at the Stadium of Light in the second half of the 2021/22 season, scoring once and providing four assists.

Clarke’s best performance for the Black Cats came in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-finals against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, when he set up the winning goal for Patrick Roberts.

After signing for Spurs in 2019 from Leeds United for a reported £10million fee, the winger has just one year left on his contract in North London.

Jack Clarke playing for Tottenham Under-23s. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

To find out more we caught up with Rob Guest, Tottenham reporter for Football London, to get his thoughts:

What are the chances of Clarke signing a new deal at Spurs?

RG: “Tottenham have a big decision to make this summer regarding Jack Clarke due to his contract status.

“As he will soon be in the final year of his contract, Spurs must decide whether the time is right to move him on or to offer him new terms. It may be wise to do the latter with another loan move in the pipeline.

"As Spurs would get a reduced fee for their man this summer due to the fact he will soon enter the final 12 months of his deal, a new contract and another successful loan move would increase any possible transfer fee if they do decide to move him on in the future.

Has there been much talk about him from the Spurs end this season?

RG: “All the focus in recent months has been on Antonio Conte and Tottenham trying to secure a top-four finish. However, the performances of the loan players will have been noted by those inside the club.

"Clarke needed to get regular minutes under his belt at Sunderland and rediscover his confidence, with the player doing exactly that on Wearside.

"His performance against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final second leg will have really impressed those at Spurs.”

What do you think Sunderland’s chances are of re-signing him?

RG: “If Clarke does sign another contract at Tottenham but goes out on loan again next season, Sunderland could be in the driving seat for his signature given how successful his loan spell was.

"If he is to leave permanently this summer, it's then a question of whether Sunderland can offer the money Daniel Levy and Tottenham would want for their player.

"I think Clarke would be very much up for another spell at Sunderland in the 2022/23 season if he is to head away from North London.”

Do you have any idea what sort of fee Spurs might ask for?

RG: “It's hard to know how much Spurs would receive for Clarke if he is sold this summer due to his contract status.