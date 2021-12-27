The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart converted a sixth-minute penalty following a foul on Leon Dajaku.

Sunderland were comfortable in possession for the rest of the first half before Elliot Embleton added a second when he was set up by Alex Pritchard.

The third goal came five minutes after half-time when Lynden Gooch’s cross deflected off Doncaster defender Ben Blythe for an own goal.

It’s a result which moves the Black Cats up to second in the table, though they have played more games than teams behind them.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared at the Eco-Power Stadium:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 7 Rarely troubled but made a couple of smart stops through the latter stages of the second half. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright - 7 Won his duels and linked up well in possession. A very comfortable afternoon for Sunderland’s defence, who were solid. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 7 Great ball forward to open up the pitch for the second goal. Did his defensive work well, too. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 7 No doubt that a tame Doncaster attacked helped his cause, but strode out really well and always took good options in possession. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales