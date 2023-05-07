News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
17 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
23 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to face Preston as Cats manage defensive injuries: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Preston on Monday - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Deepdale?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 08:34 BST

The Black Cats have to win to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.

Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last time out and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.

Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the fixture against Preston, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

Was beaten from two set-pieces against Watford in a game where Sunderland didn’t concede many other chances.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Was beaten from two set-pieces against Watford in a game where Sunderland didn’t concede many other chances. Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales
Has slotted back into a right-back position due to the squad’s defensive injuries, with Trai Hume moving into a more central position.

2. RB: Lynden Gooch

Has slotted back into a right-back position due to the squad’s defensive injuries, with Trai Hume moving into a more central position. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Has moved into a centre-back position in recent weeks, following Danny Batth’s season-ending injury.

3. CB: Trai Hume

Has moved into a centre-back position in recent weeks, following Danny Batth’s season-ending injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Continues to play as a centre-back with Batth and Dan Ballard unavailable. Was the oldest player in the starting XI against Watford at just 28.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to play as a centre-back with Batth and Dan Ballard unavailable. Was the oldest player in the starting XI against Watford at just 28. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Tony MowbrayPrestonSunderlandDeepdaleCoventryMillwallStadium of LightWatford