Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to face Preston as Cats manage defensive injuries: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Preston on Monday - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Deepdale?
The Black Cats have to win to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.
Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last time out and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.
Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the fixture against Preston, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the match: