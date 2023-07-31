News you can trust since 1873
Tony Mowbray's starting XI as Sunderland face Hartlepool United with several changes - predicted photo gallery

Sunderland face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season game at The Vic tonight.
By James Copley
Published 1st Jul 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:28 BST

The Black Cats are unbeaten so far having won against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina before drawing against La Liga side Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

Here, though, we take a look at how Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland could line up against Hartlepool United with squad players eyeing minutes ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign:

The young stopper has already featured for Sunderland during pre-season in the USA and the 16-year-old could well get the nod against Pools

1. GK: Matthew Young

The young stopper has already featured for Sunderland during pre-season in the USA and the 16-year-old could well get the nod against Pools Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

The Sunderland defender will likely top up his minutes against Hartlepool United.

2. LB: Ellis Taylor

The Sunderland defender will likely top up his minutes against Hartlepool United. Photo: Frank Reid

The full-back came on during the second half against Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light.

3. RB: Niall Huggins

The full-back came on during the second half against Real Mallorca at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid

The defender didn't play against Real Mallorca so is likely to get the nod against Hartlepool United.

4. CB: Danny Batth

The defender didn't play against Real Mallorca so is likely to get the nod against Hartlepool United. Photo: Frank Reid

