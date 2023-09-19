Tony Mowbray's press conference LIVE: Blackburn Rovers preview plus Mason Burstow and Patrick Roberts talk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers away from home this week after the Wearsiders won 3-1 against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in the Championship last Saturday.
Ahead of the clash with Rovers, Sunderland’s head coach is expected to be asked a variety of questions regarding Dennis Cirkin’s recent injury, Mason Burstow’s promising debut and the debate surrounding Abdoullah Ba and Patrick Roberts amongst other subjects.
Here, we’ll be providing Sunderland fans with live updates from Mowbray’s pre-Blackburn Rovers presser:
Tony Mowbray's press conference LIVE: Sunderland head coach talks Blackburn Rovers
Some news regarding the Academy of Light
Southampton have confirmed the appointment of former Sunderland coach Adam Asghar as The Saints’ new under-21s boss.
Asghar joined Sunderland from Dundee United, where he worked as a first-team coach, in October last year when he was appointed as The Black Cats’ under-18s lead coach.
It was reported last month the 29-year-old would be leaving Wearside to take up a new position at Southampton, with Sunderland now in the process of finding Asghar’s successor.
In a club statement, Southampton announced: “Adam Asghar will be taking the role of under-21s head coach, following the departure of Dave Horseman and Louis Carey in the summer, with the Scotsman arriving after spending the last year as under-18s lead coach at Sunderland.”
During his time at Sunderland Asghar guided the under-18s side to a second-place finish, behind Manchester City, in the Northern section of the 10-team Under-18s Premier League.
Hello there!
Welcome, Sunderland fans!
Black Cats head coach Tony Mowbray is due to face questions at around 1pm following his side's 3-1 win over QPR on Saturday.
Sunderland play Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night with team selection and injuries on the agenda today for Mowbray.
Here, we'll be bringing you live updates from the pre-match presser so Sunderland fans can stay abreast of the latest goings-on!