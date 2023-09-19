Southampton have confirmed the appointment of former Sunderland coach Adam Asghar as The Saints’ new under-21s boss.

Asghar joined Sunderland from Dundee United, where he worked as a first-team coach, in October last year when he was appointed as The Black Cats’ under-18s lead coach.

It was reported last month the 29-year-old would be leaving Wearside to take up a new position at Southampton, with Sunderland now in the process of finding Asghar’s successor.

In a club statement, Southampton announced: “Adam Asghar will be taking the role of under-21s head coach, following the departure of Dave Horseman and Louis Carey in the summer, with the Scotsman arriving after spending the last year as under-18s lead coach at Sunderland.”