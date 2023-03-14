News you can trust since 1873
Tony Mowbray's pre-Sheffield United presser LIVE: Head coach provides injury updates on Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard

Sunderland return to action against Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday with head coach Tony Mowbray set to speak to the media this afternoon.

By James Copley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT

Mowbray named three changes ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting XI. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.

Abdoullah Ba gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Mowbray’s men into the break winning Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Attention has now turned towards Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday with Mowbray set to face questions on all things Sunderland today at 1pm ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light. We’ll have live updates here:

Tony Mowbray will answer questions today at 1pm
Tony Mowbray’s pre-Blades presser: LIVE: Injury updates on Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard

Bailey Wright has been named in Australia’s latest international squad

On this day in 2021...

The latest Roar Podcast is now available

