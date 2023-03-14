Mowbray named three changes ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting XI. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.

Abdoullah Ba gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Mowbray’s men into the break winning Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Attention has now turned towards Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday with Mowbray set to face questions on all things Sunderland today at 1pm ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light. We’ll have live updates here:

Tony Mowbray will answer questions today at 1pm