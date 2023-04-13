Tony Mowbray's pre-Birmingham City presser LIVE: Head coach to talk play-offs verdict and injuries
Sunderland are next in action against Birmingham City on Saturday at the Stadium of Light with Tony Mowbary to meet the media this afternoon ahead of the Championship fixture.
Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Easter Monday following the 4-4 draw against Hull City on Good Friday.
Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.
After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.
Here, though, we’ll bring you live updates from Tony Mowbray’s pre-Birmingham City press conference with play-off hopes and injuries on the agenda: