Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Easter Monday following the 4-4 draw against Hull City on Good Friday.

Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.

Tony Mowbray is set to face the media ahead of the game against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.