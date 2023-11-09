Tony Mowbray's pre-Birmingham City press conference LIVE: Head coach delivers Sunderland team and injury news ahead of Championship clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Black Cats face The Blues at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland’s goalless draw away to Swansea City last Saturday.
Wayne Rooney’s side blew a two-goal lead against Ipswich Town to draw 2-2 and have not yet won a game since the former England and Manchester United captain’s arrival at the club.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is set to face questions from the media today at 1pm ahead of the game on Wearside this Saturday.
Here, we’ll bring you live updates from Mowbray’s pre-match presser:
Tony Mowbray delivers Sunderland team and injury news ahead of Birmingham City clash
Key Events
- Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship this Saturday at the Stadium of Light
- The Black Cats will be without first choice centre-backs Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien
- Head coach Tony Mowbray will speak to the media at 1pm today
Welcome to our live blog
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against the Blues, with both set to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season.
Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out, a result which left them eighth in the table. Birmingham are four points behind the Black Cats in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.
Here, we bring you live updates from Tony Mowbray's pre-match presser.