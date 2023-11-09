Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s match against Birmingham at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will be without first-choice centre-back pairing Luke O’Nien and Dan Ballard against the Blues, with both set to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season.

Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Swansea last time out, a result which left them eighth in the table. Birmingham are four points behind the Black Cats in 15th and remain winless in four matches under new boss Wayne Rooney.